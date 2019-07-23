Columbia County Man Arrested for Arson

The Columbia County man is also facing charges of kidnapping and burglary, according to police.

On Monday, approximately 12:05 a.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to the area of Woods Drive in the town of Ancram, for a report of a man attempting to burn down structures.

Troopers first located the caller who reported that Henry C. Harasymczuk, 56, of Ancram, N.Y. had illegally forced entry into the victim’s home, and forced the victim to provide motorized transport to the first fire scene.

The victim was able to drive away, and call for help while Harasymczuk set fire to a camper. The fire was located and extinguished by Troopers who utilized fire extinguishers.

Ancramfire072319-2 loading...

While conducting a search for Harasymczuk, Troopers found a fully engulfed barn fire on a farm located at 93 County Route 3, which was also set by Harasymczuk. Ancram Fire department was called to the scene and led the effort to extinguish the flames.

Harasymczuk was subsequently located coming out of the nearby wood line without any clothing. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Harasymczuk was charged with kidnapping second-degree (Class B felony), and burglary second-degree, and arson third-degree (both Class C felonies).

Harasymczuk was arraigned before the town Clermont Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

