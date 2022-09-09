We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes.

Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.

We've come up with a list of spots where you are guaranteed to find a great chocolate milkshake at.

Get our free mobile app

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

Red Rooster Drive-In

Red Rooster Drive-In Facebook Red Rooster Drive-In Facebook loading...

So many great memories of Red Rooster in Brewster, NY growing up as a young kid. The family would go there for great burgers and chocolate milkshakes and play some miniature golf as well. Nostalgia food, ice cream, mini golf and family fun since 1963.

Buns Burgers

Buns Burgers Facebook Buns Burgers Facebook loading...

Buns Burgers with 3 locations: Rhinebeck, Saugerties, and Uptown Kingston, NY offers a new take on fresh, local family dining featuring burgers, fries, shakes and more.

Brendee's Ice Cream

Brendee's Ice Cream Facebook Brendee's Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Brendee's Ice Cream in Pleasant Valley, NY offers soft serve and hard ice cream, yogurt, cakes, slushies, novelty pops, ice cream cakes and great chocolate shakes.

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn Facebook Zoe's Ice Cream Barn Facebook loading...

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in Lagrangeville, NY offers ice cream made with Hudson Valley fresh dairy products and they serve up great chocolate shakes.

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar Facebook Mary Jane's Dairy Bar Facebook loading...

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar in Newburgh, NY offers fresh homemade ice cream including great chocolate shakes, homemade ice cream cakes and delicious food.

Holy Cow Ice Cream

Holy Cow Ice Cream Facebook Holy Cow Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Holy Cow Ice Cream in Red Hook, NY is a no-frills ice cream parlor with specialty cakes and ample outdoor seating. They also are known for their great chocolate shakes.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops Facebook Stewart's Shops Facebook loading...

With many locations all over the Hudson Valley, Stewart's Shop overwhelmingly is a Hudson Valley favorite and go-to for all your ice cream needs, including great chocolate shakes.

So there are just 7 the of many great ice cream spots around the Hudson Valley to enjoy a chocolate milkshake. Honorable mentions also go out to fast food chains McDonald's, Wendy's, and Five Guys for all having popular chocolate shakes. Get out and enjoy a chocolate shake today!