Free Gas And A Camaro Giveaway At Hudson Valley Gas Station?

A local gas station that has been hosting an ongoing giveway has a huge 3 day event planned.

We talked about the Camaro that has been sitting at a gas station in Dutchess County for years. The Hot Wheels edition lime green Chevey Camaro SS that is part of a supposed giveaway at the Hopewell Junction, NY gas station has been the topic of discussion on Facebook for quite some time. People have been very skeptical as to the legitimacy of the car giveway as its been sitting in the Fuleco station lot for so long.

FuelCo in Hopewell Hosting Huge 3 Day Bonanaza Event and Camaro Giveway

According to the Fuelco.com - Hopewell Junction Facebook page (which for some reason only has 3 "Likes" and 9 followers) they are hosting a 3 day Gas Giveaway Bonanza from Sept. 12th through 14th that includes $1.99 gas, Free gas, and the long awaited giveaway of the Hot Wheels edition lime green Chevy Camaro SS.

Fuelco.Com Only 2 days until theGiveaway Bonanza at Hopewell Junction! Get discounted gas and your shot at winning AirPods, phones, Yankees tickets, and a Camaro!Don’t miss out!

**Key Details:** - **Sept 12:** $199 Gas from 12-2PM - **Sept 13:** $1.99 Gas from 12-2PM - **Sept 14:** Free Gas from 12-2PM *Promotional pricing available at Hopewell Junction Location only.

So according to the posting, they are giving away AirPods, phones, Yankees tickets, and a Camaro as part of the promotion. Also, the cheap gas prices sound unreal. Sept. 12 reads $199 gas (which we assume they meant $1.99 a gallon gas) 12-2pm, Sept. 13 $1.99 gas from 12pm to 2pm, and then Sept. 14 FREE Gas from 12pm to 2pm with the Camaro givewaway. Could this be true?

The flyer says you need to follow steps for daily giveways and grand prize entries and dowload an app. They say if something seems hard to believe, it probably isn't true, but lets see if this giveaway actually takes place after all these years this weekend. And free gas? I may have to stop by and gas up.

