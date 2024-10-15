Dog Struck by Car in Catskill, Police Now Looking for Help

The Catskill Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, October 15th to share the tragic news of a car striking a dog in the Catskill area.

Now, local police are asking for information to help find the driver involved in this heartbreaking incident.

Car Strikes Dog in Catskill

Catskill Police shared that a little after 6 p.m. on October 15, a blue Kia Sportage struck a husky dog named Rocky. The dog was struck near Thompson and Main Street in the Village of Catskill.

The car that struck the dog has been described as a blue Kia Sportage, pictured below:

Rocky had run into the road after escaping where he was being kept.

Hyer Ground Rescue and OneDogOneWorld were two of the first agencies to respond to the reported hit and run involving the dog. Jamie Hyer-Mitchell was on the scene on behalf of Hyer Ground Rescue and contacted DCO John Accornero.

In a post on Facebook, Jamie shared, "We contacted DCO John Accornero (hero) who transported him to Ulster Animal Hospital."

Sadly, upon arriving at Ulster Animal Hospital, Rocky had to be euthanized due to "severe internal injuries" according to Catskill Police.

How You Can Help

While this hit-and-run ultimately ended fatally for the dog involved, there are still ways to help.

If you do have information that may help in the investigation, you can contact the Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.

Beyond that, Rocky's medical and euthanasia expenses were covered by Hyer Ground Rescue, one of the first agencies to respond to the incident. Hyer Ground is a local non-profit based out of Catskill that helps rescue, facilitate medical aid, and find homes for dogs in need around Greene County and the surrounding area.

Their mission is to,

"educate the public in identifying abuse or neglect of other sentient beings in order to improve the moral thread that binds our community as one."

You can help Hyer Ground help dogs in need by partnering with them in adopting foster dogs, making donations, becoming a volunteer, or simply spreading the word about their work and their mission.

