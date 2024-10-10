One amazing thing about some of the Hudson Valley's incredible local businesses is their dedication to helping families in the community.

This past Saturday, October 5th, a collection of local businesses joined forces to help one Kingston family that's had quite a difficult road battling cancer.

Meet the Hogan Family

The Hogan family of Kingston has had their fair share of hard times. Their young daughter Ava had been diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of just 1 and a half years old.

If that wasn't challenging enough, two years after Ava's diagnosis, Ava's mother Tina also faced her own battle with a rare form of sarcoma cancer according to Albany Med.

Thankfully, both Tina and Ava are now cancer-free!

Despite the challenges they personally faced, the Hogan family has put their experiences with cancer to good use. Tina teamed up with Sarcoma Strong, an organization that raises funds and awareness for cancer treatments.

Hudson Valley Businesses Lend a Hand

On Saturday, October 5th, local business JSP Home Services teamed up with Lennox on a special project to give back to the Hogans as part of the "Feel the Love" program.

With the volunteered time and manpower from the JSP installation team and equipment provided by Lennox, the Hogan household received brand-new mini split cooling and heating appliances.

JSP Home Services went on to thank Home Plate Deli & Caterers and Broadway Pizza of Tivoli who are just another set of local businesses who stepped up to help out this Kingston family by providing breakfast and lunch during the installation.

It's always incredibly heartwarming to see our Hudson Valley communities come together and support one another.

Many thanks to the Hogan family for the work they do raising awareness for cancer research and thank you to JSP Home Services, Lennox, Home Plate Deli and Broadway Pizza in Toivoli for opening your hearts to a local family who does so much for the community.

