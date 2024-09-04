Popular Hudson Valley Hot Dog Cart Closes Indefinitely

The owner of a legendary Hudson Valley hot dog stand made a heartbreaking announcement to her customers that she "dreaded to post".

A month ago, Carole's Hot Dog Stand in Hyde Park, New York made headlines after its owner, Lynn, made an unfortunately-worded announcement that made it appear the roadside stand would be closing down for good. While that turned out to be a misunderstanding, the hot dog cart still remains closed a month later with no opening date scheduled.

Canva/Google Maps loading...

Photo: Canva/Google Maps

Carole's Hot Dogs in Hyde Park Closes Indefinitely

This week, Lynn took to Facebook to explain that unexpected health issues have forced her to keep the popular hot dog spot closed longer than expected. In a message that the business owner says she dreaded to post, the owner of Carole's Hot Dogs asked for help spreading the word about the stand's closure.

I have to postpone Carole's HotDogs return from a so called vacation. I was discharged from Vassar hospital yesterday for congestive heart failure which caused me a few medical issues.

Lynn went on to explain that she will need to follow up with cardiac specialists for further testing, which has prevented her from reopening the hot dog cart on Tuesday as she had planned.

Facebook/Carole's Hot Dogs loading...

Photo: Facebook/Carole's Hot Dogs

The good news is that Lynn has vowed to reopen once she feels stronger and is able to take on the tasks of shopping, cooking up her famous chili and readying the business for customers. It's unclear just how long that may take, but the hot dog owner says it will happen even if she needs to take on an assistant or helper.

In the meantime, Lynn has asked her loyal customers to keep her in their prayers that her testing goes well.

