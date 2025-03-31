Beloved Store In Dover Plains Closes After Over 50 Years

Renny's Store was a much loved establishment run by the Abrams family.

As a teenager growing up in a small town, there's always that local store that one would frequent, every small town has one. I lived in Dover Plains as a teenager going to Dover High School from 7th to 12th grade. The local deli/convenience store that everyone went to was Renny's Store.

Renny Abrams was the local judge in town that everyone knew, and he and his wife ran the store for many years after opening on October 8, 1971. (Judge Renny actually officiated my brother Mike's wedding to Danielle in 2006). Eventually the business was taken over by Renny Jr, who also is a judge in Dover, having followed in his father's footsteps.

As a teenager before getting my license I would ride my Huffy bicycle into town having lived in High Meadows Park (that's right, I was straight outta the trailer park) LOL but we had many fun times. I'd ride my bike down the mountain onto Rt 22 up to Renny's and meet up with some friends. I'd always grab my go-to from the deli, which would be ham and swiss on a roll with lettuce and tomato, along with a cold drink. Then after lunch I'd be off to ride my bike around town with friends.

After turning 16 and eventually getting a license, Renny's wouldn't only be a stop for lunch, but a place to gas up my Camaro. It was a wonderful place run by a family that everyone loved, having been classmates with some of the kids.

A posting in the Town of Dover (Wingdale / Dover Plains) Community Connection Facebook group by David M. Spinda Jr. over the weekend mentioned that Renny's Store was closing after their final day on Saturday.

Just found out today that Renny’s is closing today. Congratulations on over 50 years of service to our community. Dover will never be the same without you. So many fond memories. GOD bless you and may you enjoy your next chapter on life’s journey.

Renny's Store Says Goodbye

Renny's Store on Facebook posted on Saturday, "As we close the door for the final time here at Renny’s, we the Abrams family want to extend a HEARTFELT THANK YOU! Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your life!" and included a heart emoji.

Erica Abrams Drnek tells us that the business was sold and that a new business with a new name will be opening at the spot soon. Erica also wrote a nice posting on social media about Renny's Store closing and thanking everyone for being part of their story.

The store was our school where countless, beautiful and hard, soul-altering lessons were learned. Every employee and customer became family and had a place at our table. This place was created by my parents (at the age of 24) with faith, creativity, energy and work ethic. We watched our parents wake up every day (my Dad at 2:22 AM) with smiles on their faces and a clear purpose to serve others with love. My brother continued this legacy tirelessly for many years . We are so grateful to him.

All the best to the Abrams Family and thanks for the legacy they've left behind filled with great memories of that little store.

