Offcials say they continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on one of the area's most traveled interstates Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, the crash claimed the life of an out-of-state driver, according to a police report.

Crash in New York's Hudson Valley Claims Life Of Man

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 21, at approximately 3:06 PM, troopers from the Montgomery barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 28, in the town of Montgomery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane and was slowing to a stop due to traffic conditions. A 2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, also traveling westbound in the same lane, failed to observe the slowing traffic and struck the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer.

The operator of the Freightliner, a 47-year-old male from Springfield, Massachusetts, was not injured, says the report.

New York State Police report that the operator of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was identified as 71-year-old Kevin Cantwell of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Cantwell was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

