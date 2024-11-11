Evacuations Begin as Hudson Valley Wildfire Claims One Life

Sunday evening's rain was a welcome sight for those in the path of fires raging through the Hudson Valley but is expected to do little to stop them.

The record-setting dry weather has led to a dangerous situation for New York homeowners and firefighters as sparks quickly turn into out-of-control blazes. This weekend air quality warnings were issued as smoke filled towns up and down the Hudson River.

Orange County, New York Fire Already Claims One Life

A fire in Greenwood Lake has already claimed the life of a first responder who was killed battling the blaze. Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old firefighter, died after being struck by a falling tree. Governor Hochul posted a message of condolence for the Hudson Valley teen, commending his "dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers".

A Go Fund Me has been launched to help Vasquez's family with funeral expenses. According to the fundraiser, the fallen firefighter recently graduated from Ramapo High School where he was the captain of the baseball team. Vasquez was planning on starting college in January.

Residents Asked to Evacuate Homes in Orange County, New York

On Sunday, the fire had reportedly jumped over a trench that was dug in an attempt to contain the blaze. Homeowners on Cliff Road in Greenwood Lake have already been asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes and more are expected to be asked to leave today as the fire races closer and closer to neighborhoods. The Village of Greenwood Lake stresses that there are no mandatory evacuations in place as of yet however, homeowners in the area should have a plan in place to leave their homes quickly.

Neuhaus says power has been turned off in several areas of Greenwood Lake as a "safety precaution" and warns residents that there will be a "long, drawn-out" effort to extinguish the fire. A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at the Greenwood Lake Community Center on Waterstone Rd.

Almost 3,000 acres have already been lost to the fire as around two dozen fire agencies from around the Hudson Valley region have been working around the clock to contain the blaze.

Despite the brief rain on Sunday night, the extended weather forecast is calling for another dry week, which is expected to only make things worse. Residents are being asked to monitor local news and official updates and drive with extreme caution through the area.

