Ramapo Police are investigating a home invasion that turned violent, but ended with an arrest hours later, and police say the suspect is a minor.

West Carlton Road; Town of Ramapo/Google Streetview West Carlton Road; Town of Ramapo/Google Streetview loading...

According to police, "a male with his face covered entered a home occupied by a young woman." A physical struggle then reportedly occurred, but the victim escaped to call 911 from a neighbor's.

Officers nearby responded immediately, along with a K9 Unit.

At the chief’s direction, additional patrol units were deployed to the area for high-visibility patrol to provide reassurance and maintain a strong presence, while

detectives gathered evidence.

Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Burglary and Third-Degree Assault.

No further information will be released at this time due to the suspect's age.