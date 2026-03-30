Police Arrest Minor After Violent Rockland County Home Invasion
Ramapo Police are investigating a home invasion that turned violent, but ended with an arrest hours later, and police say the suspect is a minor.
On Sunday, the Ramapo Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on West Carlton Road.
According to police, "a male with his face covered entered a home occupied by a young woman." A physical struggle then reportedly occurred, but the victim escaped to call 911 from a neighbor's.
Officers nearby responded immediately, along with a K9 Unit.
At the chief’s direction, additional patrol units were deployed to the area for high-visibility patrol to provide reassurance and maintain a strong presence, while
detectives gathered evidence.
Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Burglary and Third-Degree Assault.
No further information will be released at this time due to the suspect's age.
"At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident. We understand that incidents of this nature can be unsettling to residents, and we want the public to know that this matter was taken very seriously from the start," a press release stated. "We are grateful for the swift response of our officers and detectives. Their work helped bring this case to a quick and safe resolution."