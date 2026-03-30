Meet The K9 Champion Who’s Making Headlines In Peekskill

Meet The K9 Champion Who’s Making Headlines In Peekskill

Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department

It was an exciting month for one Police pup in Peekskill.

Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department
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K9 Bones and K9 handler, Police Officer Jon Saintiche! won 1st Place in Explosive Vehicle Search and 2nd Place Overall out of 41 Dogs at the 2026 USPCA Region 7 Explosive Detector Trials in Newburgh on March 19 and 20.

Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department
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The law enforcement duo is on their way to the USPCA Detector Nationals Competition, hosted this year in Atlantic City May 3rd through 6th.

The USPCA National Detector Dog Trials bring K9 teams from across the country together to compete, sharpen skills, and represent the very best in police K9 detection work.

Officer Jon Saintiche and his K9- no stranger to the spotlight

On Christmas Eve of 2022, Officer Saintche and Bones prevented what could have been a tragic ending to a missing person report in Northern Westchester County.

According to reports, in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, around 1:45 a.m., police received a call about a missing elderly man with Parkinson’s Disease and possible early stages of dementia.

The 75-year-old man, who was reported missing by his son, had reportedly wandered away from his home at the Society Hill II complex on Campus Road in Peekskill.

During the search efforts, Officer Saintiche and Bones searched near the dead end of Winchester Avenue, when Bones picked up a scent and began running toward the woods. Where they located the man alive and conscious.

 

LaGuardia Runway Crash March 23, 2026

A tragic accident occurred at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two pilots after a Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, collided with a fire truck on the runway. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. as the aircraft, which had just landed from Montreal, struck the emergency vehicle responding to a separate incident. The collision left the plane severely damaged, with its nose crushed and debris hanging from the cockpit, while the fire truck was overturned and heavily damaged. Of the 72 passengers and four crew members on board, 41 were hospitalized, with some suffering serious injuries. Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck also sustained injuries. Audio from air traffic control revealed the urgent moments leading up to the crash, indicating a tense situation as controllers warned the fire truck to stop. Following the incident, LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed, and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are now conducting an investigation. The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. the next day.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Filed Under: Hudson Valley, New York, ny
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News

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