It was an exciting month for one Police pup in Peekskill.

Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department loading...

K9 Bones and K9 handler, Police Officer Jon Saintiche! won 1st Place in Explosive Vehicle Search and 2nd Place Overall out of 41 Dogs at the 2026 USPCA Region 7 Explosive Detector Trials in Newburgh on March 19 and 20.

Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department Peekskill PD K9/City of Peekskill Police Department loading...

The law enforcement duo is on their way to the USPCA Detector Nationals Competition, hosted this year in Atlantic City May 3rd through 6th.

The USPCA National Detector Dog Trials bring K9 teams from across the country together to compete, sharpen skills, and represent the very best in police K9 detection work.

Officer Jon Saintiche and his K9- no stranger to the spotlight

On Christmas Eve of 2022, Officer Saintche and Bones prevented what could have been a tragic ending to a missing person report in Northern Westchester County.

According to reports, in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, around 1:45 a.m., police received a call about a missing elderly man with Parkinson’s Disease and possible early stages of dementia.

The 75-year-old man, who was reported missing by his son, had reportedly wandered away from his home at the Society Hill II complex on Campus Road in Peekskill.

During the search efforts, Officer Saintiche and Bones searched near the dead end of Winchester Avenue, when Bones picked up a scent and began running toward the woods. Where they located the man alive and conscious.