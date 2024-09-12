Yet another restaurant chain has filed for Chapter 11 this year, though this once was a franchise that appeared to have quite a promising future. But declining sales and high employee turnover rates have forced a number of their locations to close in recent years, dropping their store count to its lowest point since 2018.

Burger Fi

BurgerFi first opened in 2011, and aimed to be one of the more "high end" premium fast food burger establishments, much like Shake Shack, Five Guys, or In-and-Out. Some may remember BurgerFi's Poughkeepsie location near Vassar College, that later closed for good in 2021?

That would not be the only restaurant of the "fast-casual" chain to close though. At least nineteen other locations have recently shut down, as a new leadership team was brought in last year to "implement a turnaround plan", reports Fast Company.

While the company says the bankruptcy protection filing is limited to only their corporate owned locations, and that customers should expect "no disruptions", one has to wonder how long the company can stay afloat during these tough times?

How Many New York State BurgerFi Locations Are Left?

According to BurgerFi's store locater, there are five locations left in New York state. Their current New York restaurants are in Latham, Saratoga Springs, Brooklyn, Commack, and one on the Upper East Side.

As of now, franchisees operate 76 BurgerFi restaurants, according to the New York Post.

