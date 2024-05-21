Shake Shack Opens Another Lower Hudson Valley Location

What started as a small hot dog stand outside Madison Square Garden over 20 years ago now continues to expand across the world. Recently, this growing franchise announced where their next lower Hudson Valley location will open.

Shake Shack is one of the quickest growing and most successful fast food chains in the country, as the company has come to be known as a newer, more "high-end" style of burger chain. Shake Shack has now announced the location of their latest Hudson Valley shop, which is all part of a much larger redevelopment effort in the area, according to the latest reports from LoHud.

Shake Shack Locations in New York And the Hudson Valley

Shake Shack has around 49 locations in New York state, more than any other state in the country, says Scrape Hero.

Their current Westchester spots include the Cross County Center in Yonkers, Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale, and in the Savor food court at The Westchester in White Plains, according to LoHud.

There is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as their first Rockland County store, which opened in 2021 on West Route 59 in Nanuet. You can also find a Shake Shack in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall.

Shake Shack Opens Another Westchester Restaurant

LoHud reports that Shake Shack will open another restaurant in Yonkers, at the site of the old PF Chang’s at Ridge Hill. The franchise says the new location should open sometime in 2025.

LoHud says that the new spot will front the Ridge Hill Town square, which is currently under renovations, as the Shake Shack restaurant moves into the 3,749-square-foot location which will serve as a "gathering hub for the community."

