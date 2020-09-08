Is BurgerFi in Poughkeepsie Now Permanently Closed?

After shutting their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite burger spots may not be returning.

BurgerFi in Poughkeepsie has repeatedly been named "Best Burger" in the Hudson Valley, earning the "gourmet fast food restaurant" a cult following of hamburger enthusiasts. Since 2014, their no-nonsense burgers, fries and shakes have been gaining loyal customers who've been flocking to the Raymond Avenue restaurant near Vassar College.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, BurgerFi decided to temporarily close "until further notice" in an effort to keep their staff and customers safe. That announcement was made on March 20 when all restaurants were forced to close down. While many other establishments reopened for take-out and outside dining, BurgerFi remained closed and the business has stopped communicating on their Facebook page.

We reached out to BurgerFi to ask about their reopening plans but they did not immediately respond. Calls to the Poughkeepsie restaurant were met with a message saying that the number has been disconnected. BurgerFi's corporate website no longer lists Poughkeepsie as one of their locations. We reached out to the company's main offices and did not get a response from them either.

UPDATE: On Tuesday afternoon BurgerFi International replied to our story. Read what they have to say about the status of their Poughkeepsie location.