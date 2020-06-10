Broadway Stars to Perform in Online Fundraiser for Local School

A Hudson Valley performing arts school will be getting a big boost from some Broadway stars.

On Saturday a long list of Broadway performers will be joining Hudson Valley students to raise funds for their school. The show will stream on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and include a handful of actors and actresses that have appeared in recent Broadway musicals. The star-studded event is to benefit 2 B performing arts school in Hopewell Junction.

Students will also be joining the professional actors in performances during "Shine On - We Shine Brighter...Together!." The show will feature Laurel Harris, Jane Bruce and John Cardoza from Jagged Little Pill, Amy Van Norstrand Murphy from Holiday Inn, Chelsea Groen from Hello Dolly, Evan Zavada from Wicked and composer Elliah Heifetz.

The show begins at 7pm this Saturday night. Details on how to access the stream are posted on the school's Facebook page.

