Hudson Valley Town to Host Trick-Or-Treating in July

Summer has just begun, but that's not stopping one Hudson Valley town from celebrating Halloween, or should we say "Summerween".

What Is Summerween?

Summerween has become a growing trend across the country in recent years. The unofficial celebration combines the fun of Halloween with the warm weather of summer. Fans embrace costumes, spooky decorations, themed treats and Halloween-inspired events without waiting until October.

The concept has gained popularity on social media, where Halloween enthusiasts have created their own mid-year celebration of all things spooky.

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Port Jervis Brings Back Summerween

On Friday, July 31, the downtown Port Jervis area will be filled with ghosts, goblins and lots of candy.

The annual Summerween event is scheduled to begin at 5pm and will feature participating businesses throughout downtown Port Jervis. Organizers are encouraging attendees to come dressed in costume and enjoy an evening inspired by everyone's favorite fall holiday.

Last year's event included kid-friendly trick-or-treating at 5pm and kicked into more adult fun after 7pm.

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The entire downtown area will be full of pop-ups, candy stops and special events. This Chapter bookstore will encourage attendees to embrace their inner witch and brew up something fun during its perfume-making class. Other participants, such as Ben's Fresh, will be handing out goodies and celebrating Halloween in Summer. Also expect to see some spooky cocktails and other adult fun as the evening goes on.

More information will be released soon, so be sure to follow your favorite Port Jervis shops and restaurants on Social Media to get the full scoop.