Blue Angels, Royal Air Force to Fly Over Hudson Valley This Week

You'll want to keep your eyes to the skies this Thursday morning.

Three fighter jet teams will be buzzing the Hudson Valley this week during a historic "Hudson Flight" you won't want to miss. The Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom will join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team for the flight that will take them from Stewart Airport down to the Statue of Liberty and back.

The flight is in celebration of this year's New York International Air Show happening this weekend. Back in May the Blue Angels caused a stir by zipping by the Hudson Valley on their way to Maryland. Many residents got up early to see the flyby for themselves before heading to work.

This week's flight is expected to be even more spectacular. The procession will include four different team formations. In the lead will be the Blue Angels in a six-aircraft "delta formation." They will be followed by the Red Arrows who will be easy to spot because they will be traveling in their signature "big battle" formation of nine planes. After that, two F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will fly by, followed by the Thunderbirds in another delta formation.

The flight will leave Stewart Airport early Thursday, August 22 to arrive at the Statue of Liberty by approximately 9:30am. The teams will then fly back up the river, flying over West Point and finally returning to Stewart Airport.

