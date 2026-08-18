After more than six years of unanswered questions surrounding the disappearance and murder of Steven Kraft, his family has finally reached a measure of closure.

Jamie Orsini, 38, and her husband, Nicholas Orsini, 36, have both been sentenced to life in federal prison for their roles in Kraft’s 2020 murder. The couple was convicted following a two-week federal trial in 2024 and were sentenced earlier this month. Kraft’s body has never been recovered.

“Justice has now been served in this tragic case,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. “In 2020, Jamie and Nicholas Orisini orchestrated a sophisticated scheme to kill Jamie Orsini’s ex-husband, Steven Kraft, and cover up their crime. Their actions took a life, devastated a family, and left behind years of unanswered questions. Kraft’s body has never been found, and for years, his family has been forced to live with the unimaginable pain and uncertainty of not knowing what happened to their loved one. While no sentence can undo the loss of a life or erase the suffering endured by Kraft's family, these sentences bring the Kraft family a measure of finality and hold Jamie and Nicholas Orsini accountable for their horrific crimes.”

The 2020 Disappearance of Steven Kraft

According to court documents, in 2020, Jamie and Nicholas Orsini plotted to kill Jamie's ex-husband and the father to two of her children, Steven Kraft, and orchestrated a sophisticated cover-up scheme.

The murder and cover-up involved: the use of burner phones, the movement of Kraft’s car to a different city, and the destruction and disposal of all physical evidence.

Before the murder, the couple reportedly bought a 1,000-square-foot tarp and a full-body coverall and repeatedly practiced “dry runs” for how they would move Kraft’s car. On April 28, 2020, Kraft went to the Orsinis' in Beacon to drop his children off. That's when authorities say, the Orsinis killed Kraft in their home, taking his car and one of his cellphones.

The cover-up scheme

Newburgh/Beacon Newburgh/Beacon

Court records indicate, in order to make it look as if Kraft left their home alive and was killed elsewhere, Nicholas drove Kraft’s car into Newburgh, "leaving it in a high-crime neighborhood." He then reportedly got rid of Kraft’s cellphone, before using the burner phone to call a taxi to bring him back to Beacon, and disposing of that phone before getting into the taxi. All the while Jamie reportedly sent text messages to and from her husband's phone, left at the home, in an effort to pretend he never left the house that night.

After the murder, the couple then reportedly destroyed evidence including Kraft’s body by "creating large homemade incinerators." Jamie also allegedly sent multiple text messages from her ex-husband's phone to make it look like she believed that Kraft was still alive.

“The actions taken by Jamie and Nicholas Orsini that resulted in the death of Steven Kraft are a tragic and senseless crime,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. “Our hearts remain with the victims and their families as they confront this profound loss."

Life in Prison for the Orsinis

Both were sentenced to life in prison on counts of carjacking resulting in death and conspiracy to commit carjacking.

“This week’s sentencings send a strong message that prison is the only future for those who take the lives of others,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “We hope these sentencings bring a sense of closure that the defendants will never commit a heinous crime like this again. I commend the dedication of our members, partners at the US Attorney’s Office, and law enforcement colleagues for the justice served in this case.”

If you believe you have information related to the location of Steven Kraft’s body, please consider reporting.