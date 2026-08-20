Pickle lovers, live-music fans and dog people have plenty of reasons to head to Poughkeepsie this Saturday as the Eastdale Village Pickle Festival returns.

The Eastdale Village Pickle Festival for Animal Shelters takes over Eastdale Village all-day Saturday, August 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a full day of food, music, shopping and, naturally, plenty of pickles.

The festival is hosting more than 80 vendors, pickle-themed food, cold beer, and plenty of photo opportunities. Local animal shelters will also be on hand with adorable adoptable puppies and dogs, with proceeds and the event helping support local animal shelters.

There will be plenty happening beyond the pickle menu, too, including pickle trivia at Tomo Asian Fusion, a pop-up flash tattoo shop and a pickle-themed photo booth.

And if you're looking for live music, there will be 10 bands performing across two stages throughout the day.

Cottage Square Stage

11 a.m.–12:25 p.m. — Frank Viele

12:30–2 p.m. — The Harvest Band

2:05–3:35 p.m. — Dylan Doyal Band

3:40–5:10 p.m. — Laura Evans

5:15–7 p.m. — Jeff Armstrong

Piazza Palladino Stage

10:30 a.m.–noon — What?

12:30–2 p.m. — The Big Takeover

2:30–4 p.m. — Brosco & The Storm

4:30–6:30 p.m. — Yarn

7–9 p.m. — J. Roddy Walston

So grab your friends, family and dogs for the day.

The Eastdale Village Pickle Festival is: Saturday, August 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastdale Village, 10 Otto Way in Poughkeepsie.