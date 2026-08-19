Police and Firefighters Rescue Fox Trapped in a Drain
Peekskill Police and Firefighters Rescue Fox Trapped in Storm Drain
A young fox is doing much better after a dramatic rescue in Peekskill that brought police, firefighters and an animal rescue group together.
Peekskill Police said on Monday the Department received a call from a business owner on the 400 block of Central Avenue reporting that "a member of the local wildlife population was in distress."
It turned out to be a young fox that had become trapped in a storm drain cover and couldn't get itself free!
An Animal Control Officer responded to the scene and quickly realized that this wasn't going to be a one-person rescue. The Peekskill Fire Department was called in to assist, and firefighters worked with the ACO to come up with a plan to safely free the exhausted animal.
The plan worked, and the fox was successfully pulled from the storm drain within seconds.
The rescue didn't end there. A representative from Animal Nation, a nonprofit volunteer-run animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, also responded and transported the fox to an emergency veterinary clinic for immediate treatment.
According to Peekskill police, the fox was in stable condition and receiving IV fluids at the time of their post.