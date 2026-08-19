Peekskill Police and Firefighters Rescue Fox Trapped in Storm Drain

A young fox is doing much better after a dramatic rescue in Peekskill that brought police, firefighters and an animal rescue group together.

Peekskill Police said on Monday the Department received a call from a business owner on the 400 block of Central Avenue reporting that "a member of the local wildlife population was in distress."

Peekskill fox rescue/Peekskill PD Peekskill fox rescue/Peekskill PD

It turned out to be a young fox that had become trapped in a storm drain cover and couldn't get itself free!

An Animal Control Officer responded to the scene and quickly realized that this wasn't going to be a one-person rescue. The Peekskill Fire Department was called in to assist, and firefighters worked with the ACO to come up with a plan to safely free the exhausted animal.

The plan worked, and the fox was successfully pulled from the storm drain within seconds.

The rescue didn't end there. A representative from Animal Nation, a nonprofit volunteer-run animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, also responded and transported the fox to an emergency veterinary clinic for immediate treatment.

Peekskill fox rescue/Peekskill PD Peekskill fox rescue/Peekskill PD

According to Peekskill police, the fox was in stable condition and receiving IV fluids at the time of their post.