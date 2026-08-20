Back-to-School Shopping: We Compared School Supply Prices Around Poughkeepsie

As a Mom of three, I know first-hand back-to-school shopping can get expensive in a hurry. A few notebooks here, some folders there, a mountain of pencils and markers, and suddenly that school supply list looks more like a small home-improvement project.

But where should Hudson Valley parents actually shop?

I did some research and checked out current prices at several popular stores in and around Poughkeepsie to see where some of the most common back-to-school basics are selling for the least.

*Prices checked August 20, 2026. Prices and availability can change, and local in-store prices may vary.*

Target: Some Seriously Cheap School Supplies Right Now

The Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria is currently advertising some surprisingly low prices on basic school supplies.

Here are a few current examples:

24-count Mondo Llama crayons: $.25

2-count up&up glue sticks: $.25

4-ounce up&up washable school glue: $.25

2-pocket plastic folder with prongs: $.50

10-count Mondo Llama washable markers: $.50

Dealworthy subject spiral notebook: $.35

12-count Crayola colored pencils: $.99

That makes Target a particularly interesting stop if you're buying a lot of the basic elementary-school supplies. The catch? Several of these prices are sale prices, so they could change quickly.

Staples: Don't Assume the Office-Supply Store Is Automatically More Expensive

Staples is another interesting one because the store is currently running some very aggressive school-supply promotions.

For example, Staples currently has a two-pocket paper portfolio folder for $.25 and a two-pocket presentation folder with fasteners for $.25 Some plastic folders are currently 50 to 75 cents.

Staples also has some traditional school-supply basics at competitive prices. For example, an eight-count box of Crayola crayons is currently listed at $1.19.

That doesn't necessarily make Staples the cheapest place to buy an entire school list, but it does mean parents shouldn't automatically skip it because they assume the prices will be higher.

Ocean State Job Lot: The Sleeper Bargain

Ocean State Job Lot at 3456 North Road in Poughkeepsie is worth a look if you're willing to do a little bargain hunting.

Current prices listed by Ocean State Job Lot include:

10-count No. 2 pencils: $1.19

20-count Leader No. 2 pencils: $2.19

8-count ballpoint pens: $1.00

12-count colored pencils: $1.69

3-count glue sticks: $1.49

200-sheet, five-subject spiral notebook: $3.99

500-sheet package of copy paper: $5.99

Pencil case: 99 cents

The store's inventory can change frequently, which is part of the appeal of Ocean State Job Lot.

Five Below: Cheap, But More About the Fun Stuff

Five Below at the Poughkeepsie Galleria isn't necessarily where we'd send you for every item on a traditional school supply list, but it's worth checking for kids who care about what their supplies actually look like.

The store currently has a dedicated back-to-school section featuring notebooks, school supplies, backpacks, desk accessories and classroom items.

Some current examples include:

Pencil pouch: $1.00

Binder pencil pouch: $1.00

3-ring binder pencil pouch: $1.00

5-pack of 3D erasers: $1.00

50-count eraser caps: $1.00

Scotch Magic Tape: $1.00

Five Below's school selection is especially appealing for tweens and teens who would rather have a pencil pouch that doesn't look like it was issued by the school district in 2004.

Walmart: The Other Big Player

If you're willing to make the short drive to the Walmart Supercenter in Fishkill, Walmart is also worth checking.

Current Walmart listings include:

24-count crayons: $.25

school glue, 4 ounces: $.25

3-prong folder: $.25

composition book: $.38

Crayola 24-count crayons: $.50

Crayola 12-count colored pencils: $.97

BIC 5-count highlighters: $1.97

Those prices put Walmart right in the thick of the back-to-school bargain battle, particularly for basic supplies.

So Where Should You Actually Shop?

If you're trying to stretch your back-to-school budget, there isn't one clear winner for every single item.

The days of automatically assuming the dollar store is the cheapest place for everything are long gone.

The smartest move may be to split your list.

Grab the rock-bottom basics where they're cheapest, then head somewhere like Five Below for the supplies your kids actually get excited about.