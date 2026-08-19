A social media announcement on Wednesday broke the news of the Sullivan County Care Center at Sunset Lake closure.

A Sullivan County nursing home that's been part of the community for decades is now headed for closure.

The county and the New York State Department of Health have approved a plan to close the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty, formerly known as the Sullivan County Adult Care Center.

There are currently 93 long-term residents at the facility and 86 employees. Sullivan County says it will work with the state and other area nursing homes to find new accommodations for residents, and says no resident will be left without a skilled-care option. The county expects the process to be completed by the end of the year.

What Led to the Closure of Sullivan County Care Center at Sunset Lake

The closure comes after years of financial problems at the facility.

The Care Center is a 146-bed skilled nursing facility that has been operated by Sullivan County since 1990. But the county has been struggling with the cost of keeping it open for years.

Back in 2020, county officials said the facility had been averaging about $3.5 million in annual operating losses, on top of millions of dollars in county subsidies. At the time, the county created a Local Development Corporation and began pursuing a sale, saying outright closure was an option it had rejected.

There were later efforts to transition the facility to private operation, NYS Department of Health records show a proposed transfer of operations in 2023, but that process ran into delays and additional state review.

The financial picture remained difficult. NYSDOH records show the facility reported an operating loss of nearly $6 million in 2022, with operating expenses substantially exceeding revenue.

Now, Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz says the county's current financial challenges, along with the inability to transfer operations to its consulting firm, left the county with no choice but to begin the closure process.

“The entire Legislature is very proud of the dedicated care County employees have provided over many years to many people,” Rajsz remarked. “To our residents and their families, we regret the challenges this may create, but we are committed to ensuring everyone has alternate skilled-care options from which to choose. Our staff will make this process as safe, smooth and clear as possible.”

The county says employees may be offered opportunities to transfer to other county positions. For those who can't be placed elsewhere, the Sullivan County Center for Workforce Development will help with finding new employment.

The future of the Care Center property has not yet been determined.