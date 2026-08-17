Why Do the New USPS Mail Trucks Look Like That?

If you’ve spotted one of the new USPS mail trucks around the Hudson Valley, you may have had the same reaction I did:

Why does it look like that? Do I love it or hate it?

The new vehicles are definitely a departure from the familiar boxy mail trucks we’ve been seeing for decades.

With their enormous windshields, low front ends and rounded roofs, they almost look like something designed for a futuristic delivery service or as some people on my social media suggested: a Dr. Suess creation.

But there’s actually a lot of thought behind the strange-looking design.

The Science Behind the New Postal Trucks

The United States Postal Service is in the middle of a massive $9.6 billion fleet upgrade, with plans to put 106,000 new vehicles on the road by 2028.

As of December 2025, more than 35,000 of the new vehicles were already in service, which explains why we're seeing them a lot more this summer.

And that giant windshield isn't just for looks.

The new vehicles are designed to give mail carriers better visibility, along with improved ergonomics, air conditioning, safety features and easier access to the cargo area. The low front end also helps drivers see what's directly in front of the vehicle.

The new trucks can carry significantly more cargo, too, which is becoming increasingly important as USPS handles more packages.

The next-generation delivery vehicles, or NGDVs, also come with some pretty serious safety upgrades. The vehicle won't go into gear unless the driver's seat belt is buckled, the parking brake engages automatically, and there's an added 360-degree camera system with parking assist.

And then there's one feature that might make every mail carrier's day a little easier: the cargo area is designed so the driver can stand up and grab mail without getting out of the vehicle!

USPS is Going Electric

USPS also plans to add 45,000 battery-electric next-generation delivery vehicles and another 21,000 commercially available electric vehicles to the fleet. The Postal Service is also installing charging stations at its facilities, with more than 14,000 already purchased.

So yes, the new mail trucks look a little... unusual.

But that giant windshield, weirdly low nose, like a duck, and the enormous cargo area are all there for a reason.

Still, we're going to need a minute to get used to the postal duck.