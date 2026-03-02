Join The Cold Cuts Celebration At These Popular Hudson Valley Delis

Here are 5 favorite area delis to visit for National Cold Cuts Day March 3.

There are many great delis throughout the Hudson Valley. Living in Poughkeepsie for some years at this point, everyone is always talking about Rossi's Deli. It's clearly a top favorite around these parts, but honestly, I've only been a handful of times. My personal favorite happens to be K & D Deli in Poughkeepsie (which just closed sadly)..That was my go-to, as it was most convenient for me, and they made great sandwiches and had a great staff. When I'm on the other side of the river, I always hit Wagon Wheel's Deli in Highland.

National Cold Cuts Day, according to National Day Calendar, was made for sandwich and snack makers. Call them cold cuts, lunch meats, deli meats or sandwich meats, people love them. From deli staples like turkey and ham to culinary delights like salami and prosciutto.

How Should One Observe National Cold Cuts Day?

One should observe this day by visiting a local deli for cold cuts and using #NationalColdCutsDay to post on social media.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to deli was to get a good cold cut sandwich and have compiled a list of the top 5 delis.

5 Favorite Delis in the Hudson Valley

Matson's Deli and Cafe

Located at 538 Temple Hill Rd in New Windsor, Matson's Deli and cafe offers hot food specials and catering for all occasions.

Frankie's Superette

Proudly serving the Hudson Valley since 1963, Frankie's Superette located at 879 Rt 82 in Hopewell Junction is a family-owned, full-service meat market and deli offering custom cuts of meats, and a variety of Italian sausages, Boars Head cold cuts, fresh salads made in-store, fish from the New York market and fresh produce delivered 5 times a week.

Salt Point Market & Cafe

Salt Point Market & Cafe located at 2517 US 44 in Salt Point offers "Food for Everyone," and instills a Hudson Valley passion for quality and value into all its signature cafe classics.

Roma Deli

Roma Deli located at 237 Myers Corners Rd in Wappingers Falls was established in 1987 and is a family-owned and operated deli offering breakfast, lunch, and catering offerings with sandwiches, Italian specialties, and desserts.

Rossi's Deli

Rossi's Deli located at 45 S Clover St in Poughkeepsie (and also at 25 Eastdale Ave North) was voted Best Sandwich Shop in New York State by Buzzfeed in 2019. Established in 1979, Rossi's offers "Sunday Dinner All Week Long", serving lunch and dinner, offering catering, Italian Imports, pastas, homemade meals and sauces, authentic meats and cheeses, and much more.

There ya have it. There are some of the Hudson Valley's best area delis, including Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie that won Best Sandwich in the 2026 Boris Show's Battle of the Best.

