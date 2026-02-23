End of an Era as the Last Hudson Valley K&D Deli Closes

The Hudson Valley deli empire once had four locations at the height of its popularity.

One of my go to delis was always K&D Deli in Poughkeepsie. For years I'd frequent K & D Deli for lunch and usually grab a ham and swiss sandwich or their great sausage and peppers. And a side of mac or potato salad would complete my lunch. The Big Bird was also a popular favorite (Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, melted yellow American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a toasted roll.

The 40-year Hudson Valley Deli Empire was covered in an article back in 2023 the last two K&D Deli locations (Poughkeepsie across from Marist) and Hyde Park went on the market. The legendary Poughkeepsie deli eventually expanded from its small store across from Marist College to opening up locations in Salt Point, Hyde Park and Taft Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

In 2018 the Salt Point location was sold and closed up. In 2020, the location across from Marist closed up (in 2023 Hudson Grab & Go Market opened in its place). Also in 2023, the K&D Deli locations in Hyde Park and Taft Avenue Poughkeepsie went on the market. The Hyde Park location eventually closed, leaving just the Taft Ave location as the last one standing. That was until this past Friday.

People online say that without warning K&D Deli on Taft Ave in Poughkeepsie closed its doors. A posting from the business went up on Friday announcing that the deli was now closed and thanking customers for their support over the years but the K&D Deli Facebook page seems to have been since deactivated.

I was just at K&D for my usual ham & swiss sandwich and some mac salad, along with a cup of their split pea soup (so good!) and got no indication that they would be closing their doors. And I had no idea that it would be my last and final visit to K&D Deli. I wlll certainly miss this spot, and will now have to search for a good alternative. Thanks for the memories.

