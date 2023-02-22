5 Favorite Spots to Get Great Chili in the Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Chili lovers can expect to find great chili at these spots.
If you love great chili, the Hudson Valley offers many great options to choose from. Last year around this time, we talked about the fact that I found the best chili ever in the Hudson Valley (in my opinion). That was at the Wagon Wheels Deli in Highland, NY. As we get ready to celebrate National Chili Day, which according to National Day Calendar, falls on the fourth Thursday in February each year, it's time to revisit this chili discussion and talk about all the great options there are out there.
Also See: I Found the Best Chili Ever in the Hudson Valley
I tried chili this week at The Derby in Poughkeepsie which was very good! Delicious chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream, the way I like it. I definitely recommend stopping in and giving it try. You won't be disappointed.
We asked the Hudson Valley what establishment in the area makes the best chili and have come up with a list of five favorite spots, in no particular order.
Juan Murphy's
Juan Murphy's is a Poughkeepsie area favorite, many area residents love Juan Murphy's chili. Stop in and see Lia and the crew and try Juan's Famous Chili and ask to add red onions.
Juan Murphy's
796 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12602
P&G's
P&G's, a cornerstone of New Paltz is not only known for being one of the best college bars in the area, but (I've also belted out some karaoke in that room), but they are also known for a great chili. Try Stormy's Famous Chili served with a buttered hard roll. Stop in for some chili, karaoke, or both!
Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops convenience stores have numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley. For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit while commuting to work. They have a location right around the corner from my job and I'll usually always stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. They serve up a great chili that some have even said is "absolutely amazing".
Adam's Fairacre Farms
Adam's Fairacre Farms has four locations (Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Wappingers) with a fifth one coming this Spring 2023 to Middletown, NY. Many in the Hudson Valley love the chili at Adams, look for it at the salad bar.
Adam's Fairacre Farms locations:
765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
1240 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550
1560 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449
160 Old Post Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
*Coming Spring 2023 to 646 NYS Rt 211 East, Middletown, NY
Wendy's
Wendy's, some may find surprising, makes a chili that much of the Hudson Valley area seems to love. The national fast food chain, with numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley, seems to be the most popular spot for a great chili. When asked about great chili spots in the area, an overwhelming majority of people said, Wendy's!