I found the Best Chili Ever In the Hudson Valley

This coming Thursday, Feb. 24 is National Chili Day. Where do you go for chili in the Hudson Valley?

According to National Day Calendar, National Chili Day falls on the fourth Thursday in February and it's to honor one of America's favorite dishes. Chili is a spicy stew containing chili peppers (sometimes chili powder), meat, tomatoes, and kidney beans. The dish originated in northern Mexico or southern Texas.

Where Is The Best Chili I've Ever Had?

I found what I believe is the best chili I've ever had in the Hudson Valley over this past weekend, and it just happened to be where I go for what I think is the best chicken salad around.

I stopped in for lunch at Wagon Wheels Deli in Highland to get my usual whenever I'm on that side of the river: a chicken salad sandwich and a small container of potato salad. I love their chicken salad, and their potato salad as well. While waiting for my order, I saw a sign on the counter for their chili, and I said to myself, "It's been a while since I had some chili, let me grab a small cup." Well upon arriving home and trying the chili, I couldn't believe how good it was. I mean, I think it's the absolute best chili I've ever had in my life! And I've had some damn good chili in my 45 years. So, I suggest you try some if you're ever in the area.

How Should You Celebrate National Chili Day?

Who do you feel makes the best chili in the Hudson Valley? Celebrate on Thursday by stopping in and supporting whatever local business you feel makes the best chili, and buy some! If you're up for a road trip, check out 13 places throughout upstate NY that promise the most delicious chili.

