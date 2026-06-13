Summer officially starts at Barton Orchards when the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Featuring an incredible lineup of food trucks, live music from The Local Jam, a Beverage Tasting Tent, family attractions, local vendors, and the interactive Mobile Dairy Experience, this year's event promises a full day of food, fun, and summer memories for all ages.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly adventure, a fun day out with friends, or the perfect way to celebrate Father's Day weekend, the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival has something for everyone.

With kids under 10 admitted free and a limited-time promotion offering 20% off Food Truck Festival admission tickets with promo code RADIO, now is the perfect time to make your plans.

An Incredible Lineup of Food Trucks

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Come hungry.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from an incredible lineup of food trucks serving everything from lobster rolls and wood-fired pizza to Mediterranean favorites, handcrafted sodas, desserts, and more.

Featured food trucks include:

Cousins Maine Lobster

Hudson Valley Falafel

New York Soda Jerks

Fire & Ice Jamaican Jerked Chicken

Cheesecake Heaven

La Ruta Del Sol

Pizza A Legna Wood Fired Pizza

Sabor on Wheels

Fork In The Road

Jerky Hut

And More!

Whether you're craving savory, sweet, spicy, or something completely unique, you'll find plenty of options throughout the festival grounds.

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Upgrade Your Day With the Beverage Tasting Tent

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Looking for the ultimate festival experience?

Upgrade your admission with a Craft Beverage Tasting Ticket and enjoy unlimited samples inside the Beverage Tasting Tent while supplies last.

Featuring approximately 25 beverage options, the tent will showcase a variety of craft beers, hard ciders, hard seltzers, and other specialty beverages from regional producers and popular brands including Newburgh Brewing, Awestuck Hard Cider, Barton Cider, and more!

Whether you're a craft beer enthusiast, a cider lover, or simply looking to discover your next favorite drink, you'll have plenty of options to sample throughout the day.

Your tasting ticket also includes a souvenir tasting glass, making it the perfect upgrade for a day at the festival.

Live Music All Day Featuring The Local Jam

No summer festival is complete without great music.

The Local Jam will provide the soundtrack for the day, performing live throughout the event while guests enjoy food, beverages, shopping, and everything else the festival has to offer.

Grab your favorite meal, relax with family and friends, and enjoy live local music in the beautiful setting of Barton Orchards.

Family Fun Included With Admission

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The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival is more than just great food.

Included with admission, guests can enjoy:

Hayrides

Petting Zoo

Kids Fun Park

Mega Slide

Mini Golf

Pedal Karts

Lawn Games

Dog Friendly Grounds

On-Site Dog Park

With activities spread throughout the orchard, there's plenty to keep the entire family entertained all day long.

Explore the Vendor Market, Farm Market, and Bakery

Take a break between food truck visits and browse a collection of local businesses, artisans, makers, and specialty vendors in the Vendor Market.

Guests can also stop by Barton Orchards' popular Farm Market and Bakery, featuring fresh baked goods, local products, seasonal favorites, and more.

Experience the Mobile Dairy Experience

One of the most unique attractions at this year's festival is the Mobile Dairy Experience from the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition.

This impressive 53-foot, double-expandable trailer transforms into more than 1,000 square feet of immersive exhibit space featuring state-of-the-art technology, captivating imagery, and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.

Guests can explore the story of dairy from farm to table, learn about modern dairy farming, and discover the people and practices behind the food they enjoy every day.

It's a fun, interactive, and educational experience that families won't want to miss.

Kids Under 10 Are Free

Looking for an affordable summer family outing?

Kids under 10 receive FREE admission, making the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival one of the best values of the summer.

Combined with all of the attractions, live entertainment, and family activities included throughout the day, it's easy to see why this event has become a favorite summer tradition.

Save 20% With Promo Code RADIO

Want to save on admission?

For a limited time, use promo code RADIO and receive 20% OFF Food Truck Festival admission tickets.

It's the perfect excuse to gather the family, bring your friends, and spend the day enjoying incredible food trucks, live music, family attractions, shopping, and everything else the festival has to offer.

This special offer is available for a limited time, so don't wait to purchase your tickets.

Get Your Tickets Today

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, New York.

With incredible food trucks, live music, beverage tastings, family attractions, local vendors, the Mobile Dairy Experience, and free admission for kids under 10, it's shaping up to be one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated events of the summer.

Food. Fun. Family. Summer.

Get your tickets today at HudsonValleyFoodTruckFestival.com.