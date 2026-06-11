Check Your Freezer! Farm Rich Recalls 160,000 Pounds of Popular Pizza Snack in New York.

If you've got a box of Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers sitting in your freezer, you'll want to take a closer look before making your next snack.

Rich Products Corporation, the Buffalo-based company behind the Farm Rich brand, has recalled approximately 160,200 pounds of Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers after the product was found to potentially contain metal pieces.

The recall affects products distributed in 21 states, including New York and New Jersey.

According to information published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product carries lot number:

003029976, a best-by date of July 30, 2027, and UPC code 041322652256.

The recall involves 6,408 cases of the frozen snack, totaling more than 160,000 pounds.

The recall was initiated on May 19 and officially classified by the FDA on June 9 as a Class II recall- which means the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the likelihood of serious injury is considered remote.

The FDA has not released details about how the potential metal contamination was discovered.

Consumers who have the recalled product are advised not to eat it. Instead, check the package information carefully and contact the retailer or manufacturer for instructions regarding refunds or disposal.