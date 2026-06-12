For 50 years, 101.5 WPDH has been the soundtrack to the Hudson Valley.

From legendary concerts and unforgettable radio moments to introducing generations of listeners to the greatest rock music ever recorded, WPDH has been a part of the fabric of the Hudson Valley since 1976. Now, as WPDH celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we're bringing back one of our most beloved traditions and adding a very special night of live music that rock fans won't want to miss.

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Hudson Valley Rock Fans Invited to Celebrate 50 Years of WPDH

On Friday, June 26th, WPDH will kick off its 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon weekend with a one-night-only concert inside one of the most legendary music venues in Hudson Valley history — The Chance in Poughkeepsie, made possible with the support of Hudson Valley Scrap Kings.

For longtime listeners, music fans, and concertgoers, this event is more than just another night out. It's a celebration of five decades of rock radio, live music, and the community that has supported WPDH throughout the years.

One of the Final Concerts at The Chance Before Planned Renovations

For decades, The Chance served as a rite of passage for music fans throughout the region, hosting countless iconic artists and creating memories that have lasted a lifetime.

The venue has been closed as it prepares for its next chapter as a live music destination. Plans for renovations, upgrades, and improvements are currently moving through the approval process, with permits under review and exciting changes on the horizon.

That makes this concert especially significant.

This special event could be one of the final opportunities for fans to experience a live show inside The Chance in its current form before renovations begin. For many Hudson Valley music lovers, it's a chance to relive memories while creating one more unforgettable night inside a venue that has meant so much to generations of concertgoers.

Kiss Alive NYC and S.A.T.O. Perform at Historic Poughkeepsie Venue

The evening will feature two incredible tribute acts celebrating some of rock's biggest legends.

S.A.T.O. will deliver an unforgettable tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, performing the music that helped define generations of hard rock and heavy metal fans.

The night will also feature Kiss Alive NYC, bringing the sights, sounds, energy, and spectacle of a classic KISS concert experience to The Chance stage.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of Ozzy, KISS, or simply classic rock, this special lineup is the perfect way to celebrate WPDH's 50th Anniversary.

Limited Tickets Available for Special Concert at The Chance

Attendance for this event will be strictly limited based on the building's current fire code occupancy.

Unlike many of the sold-out concerts that once packed The Chance, only a limited number of tickets will be available for this exclusive event. Fans who want to be part of this historic evening are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

If you want the opportunity to say you attended one of the final concerts inside The Chance before its transformation begins, don't wait.

Buy your tickets now before they sell out — because they will.

How to Buy Tickets for the WPDH 50th Anniversary Concert

The WPDH 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon Concert takes place Friday, June 26th at The Chance in Poughkeepsie featuring Kiss Alive NYC and S.A.T.O.

Tickets are on sale now and availability is extremely limited.

This exclusive concert event is made possible through the support of Hudson Valley Scrap Kings.