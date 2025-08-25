Popular Hudson Valley Burger Spot Teases Possible Logo Change

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY capitalized on the Cracker Barrel logo change controversy by asking customers their thoughts on a new logo upgrade.

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY proudly serves up some of New York’s best burgers, hot dogs, comfort food, ice cream & desserts and voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Battle of the Best 2025 for their Benny Burger. (a consistent winner each year).

They were also the winner of Best Ice Cream in the Battle of the Best for 2025. Ben's Fresh was voted as having the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley scoring 56% of votes this year in the 2025 Battle of the Best. They have also been named One of New York's Best Burgers.

Ben's Fresh Facebook Ben's Fresh Facebook loading...

Last month the establishment paid tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan following his passing with a sandwich called the Real American. And now the favorite area burger trolling the now infamous Cracker Barrel logo change story. For those living under a rock, Cracker Barrel recently announced a change to their 48 year old restaurant logo, and its triggered a large population of folks who are not accepting of the change.

This past Friday Aug. 22, Ben's Fresh took to social media with a “tongue-in-cheek" post, asking customers their thoughts on a new logo upgrade for the business, including a picture of Ben's Fresh with the new Cracker Barrel font.

Thoughts on a new logo upgrade ??

Should we go this route or stay with the OG ???



Either way come see us for dinner or dessert till 11:00 !!!

- hope you all laughed with us by the way It’s just a joke !!

#hudsonvalleyeats #treatyourself #comfortfood #crackerbarrel #lol #itsajoke #ifyouknowyouknow #instagood #funnymemes

Get our free mobile app

The hilarious posting received over 350 reactions and 50 plus comments from people who found it to be very funny. One person commented, "Not unless you're looking to go out of business real fast" along with a laughing emoji. Ben's Fresh replied, "we love our original logo". So don't plan on seeing a logo change at Ben's Fresh. They were just having a little internet fun.

Ben's Fresh Facebook Ben's Fresh Facebook loading...

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale Pictures of Bucolic Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor