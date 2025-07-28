Popular Hudson Valley Burger Spot Honors Hulk Hogan with Sandwich

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY unveils "The Real American".

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY proudly serves up some of New York’s best burgers, hot dogs, comfort food, ice cream & desserts and voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Battle of the Best 2025 for their Benny Burger. (a consistent winner each year).

They were also the winner of Best Ice Cream in the Battle of the Best for 2025. Ben's Fresh was voted as having the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley scoring 56% of votes this year in the 2025 Battle of the Best. They have also been named One of New York's Best Burgers.

With sad news of the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan last week, many fans are mourning the great loss, and Ben's Fresh is even honoring the most famous wrestling superstar of all time with a special sandwich called "The Real American". A sandwich featuring pot roast braised in Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer! The tribute sandwich even caught the attention of Real American Beer on social media who liked the post by Ben's Fresh.

The Real American is a flavorful pot roast braised in Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer on a toasted garlic sub roll with banana peppers, cheddar, and Cooper Sharp American served with a side of beef jus for dipping.

The sandwich is already a huge hit, with Chef Bobby telling us that he can’t keep making the post roast fast enough, as it continues to sell out. He also tells us that he will continue to crank out the Real American through Wednesday, before he leaves for a well deserved vacation. Bobby returns on August 16th. Ben's Fresh will remain open while he is away.

Get on over to Ben's Fresh and get "The Real American" while ya can! Check out an entertaining “Real American” food review below by @pegopayo4u on TikTok.

