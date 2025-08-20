14 Year Old Crashes Car into Port Jervis Store

The vehicle was driven by two underage girls, ages 13 and 14.

A recent car accident occurred in Port Jervis, NY involving an unlikely pair, with the car crashing into the front of a well established business.

Smith Plumbing & Heating in Port Jervis is a well-established, family-owned business with a storied legacy in the Tri-State area.

Overview & Services

Heritage & Identity

A second‑generation, family-run company founded in 1955, serving Port Jervis and surrounding communities for over 60 years.

Two Main Divisions Smith Kitchen & Bath Gallery : Full-service kitchen and bathroom remodeling—from design and consultation to construction and installation, all done in-house (no subcontractors). Smith Plumbing & Heating : Comprehensive plumbing, HVAC, AC, and general plumbing services. The company prides itself on prompt, affordable, and high-quality solutions, leveraging skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment



According to News12 Westchester, a car slammed into a storefront on Jersey Avenue late Tuesday night, Aug. 12 causing significant damage to a local business. Photos from the scene were posted by Port Jervis Fire Department to Facebook showing significant damage done to the Smith Plumbing & Heating building. Car vs Building on Jersey Ave with two patients suffering minor injuries, the report said.

Port Jervis Car 2, Car 3 and Squad 1 are currently operating at a car vs building on Jersey Ave. Two patients suffered minor injuries.

Get our free mobile app

According to city police, the vehicle was driven by two underage girls, ages 13 and 14. Investigators say the driver lost control while turning onto Jersey Avenue, resulting in the crash. The report went on to say that one of the girls sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said that no charges had been filed at the time, but the investigation remains active, and charges may be forthcoming.

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale Pictures of Bucolic Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor