Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners.

We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.

It appears that the owners of this restaurant are attempting to keep the sale a secret from their employees, but that plan has backfired after the listing was published online.

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

The listing asks potential buyers not to reveal the owners' intentions to any of the restaurant's employees.

As per owner’s request, please be discreet if you are visiting the restaurant during business hours and do not make direct inquiries to the employees about this offering. Please contact the listing agent for additional information, and to set up a private accompanied tour.

Unfortunately, the owners haven't done a very good job of keeping the sale secret. We found out about the listing after simply Googling the restaurant's name. Just below its official website is a result that says "This retail property is available for sale."

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

The restaurant is the Hoot Owl on 26 Awosting Road in Pine Bush. The popular comfort food destination has been called a "hidden gem" by dedicated customers. The Hoot Owl's menu consists of entrees like fried chicken, baby back ribs and Osso Buco, but the restaurant may actually be more well-known for its popular raptor events.

Owners Arif and Sabeen occasionally welcome Wild Mountain Birds to come and show off their rescue owls and other raptors. Recently they held an event at the restaurant with the birds while serving tacos and drinks outdoors.

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

The building that houses the restaurant was erected in 1856 and was once a popular brothel. The building also served as a post office and a general store before becoming The Hoot Owl in 1947. According to the owners, the business had its "ups and downs" through the years until it shut down in 2013. The current owners took over the building and brought the restaurant back to life in 2017.

According to a listing from Upstate Curious Team, the 2,784-square-foot restaurant and business is being sold for $699,000. This also includes a second-floor apartment that can be used as a residence or for rental income.

8 Hudson Valley Restaurants Recognized as Best in Nation Eight restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been named best in the nation in the 2022 Wine Spectator Awards.