Trendy Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale One Year After Opening

After opening up just one year ago, a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is on the market.

Many Hudson Valley restaurants have had a tough time navigating their business during the pandemic. Businesses that have been successful for decades had a tough time adjusting to the "new normal" and keeping afloat. Newer businesses, however, that opened during the pandemic are flourishing. Restaurants built for takeout, social distancing and operated with customers' new expectations in mind have been doing great.

That's why it's surprising to find out that a popular restaurant built during the pandemic is now for sale just one year after opening.

In October of 2021, The Station Grille held a ribbon cutting on Route 55 in Pouighquag. Described as having an "upscale feel and casual vibe," the Dutchess County steakhouse offers classic comfort items like hot wings, chowder, chili and Nashville chicken sandwiches as well as pricy entrees like porterhouse steaks, escargot and lobster.

The restaurant at 2578 Route 55 in Poughquag has a beautiful interior with a huge wooden bar and a dining room that features dividers resembling classic "snugs" found in pubs across Ireland. While the restaurant's menu has been getting rave reviews, the bar has also become a popular destination of its own with craft cocktails, an extensive wine and bourbon list and 20 beers on tap.

Erected in 2011, the restaurant was originally opened as Rambler's Rest. It was purchased last year by the current owners who also operate River Station in Poughkeepsie. That restaurant went on sale just as the Station Grille was opening last year. The steakhouse was given an extensive remodel in 2021 to increase capacity and cater to a post-pandemic customer. The 6,290-square-foot restaurant is listed by Houlihan Lawrence for $1.5 million.

Both River Station and the Station Grille continue to remain open while up for sale.

