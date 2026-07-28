Metro-North Cuts Trains to and From Poughkeepsie Through Fall

If you're planning a getaway between the Hudson Valley and New York City, you'll want to check the train schedule before heading to the station.

Metro-North has announced significant service changes on the Hudson Line that will affect riders traveling to and from the northern Hudson Valley through mid-September.

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The changes are needed so crews can complete track work between Beacon and Poughkeepsie, one of the busiest sections of the line for Hudson Valley commuters and weekend travelers.

From now through September 13, weekend train service to and from New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie will operate on a modified schedule. Instead of the usual service, trains serving those two stations will generally run every two hours.

That means passengers traveling from Poughkeepsie or New Hamburg will have fewer train options throughout the day, making it more important to plan ahead.

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Metro-North says several trains that normally begin or end in Poughkeepsie on weekends will instead start and terminate in Beacon. The good news for riders farther south is that hourly weekend service between Grand Central Terminal and Beacon will continue during the construction.

The railroad says the temporary schedule is necessary to allow maintenance crews to complete important track work designed to keep the Hudson Line operating safely and reliably.

One exception to the service changes comes during Labor Day weekend. Metro-North says the modified schedule will not be in effect on Labor Day, September 7. Trains will instead operate on the regular holiday schedule.

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Anyone planning a weekend trip over the next several weeks should double-check departure times before leaving home. With trains arriving only every two hours at Poughkeepsie and New Hamburg, missing a train could mean a much longer wait than usual.

Metro-North is encouraging customers to use its TrainTime app to view updated schedules and receive the latest service information before traveling.