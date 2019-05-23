Bear Becomes Local Celebrity in Rockland County

A bear seen in the Hudson Valley might just be our next favorite local celebrity.

It's not too shocking to see bears wandering around the Hudson Valley, but it's always a surprise when you do see them. Just recently, two black bear's showed up in a residents backyard in Pine Plains.

One bear in Rockland County was the topic of conversation back on May 7th.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation press release, police officers in the Town of Ramapo received reports of a male bear "roaming the streets" in The Village of Monsey.

ECO Jeremy Fadden arrived on the scene and at that point the bear had climbed up in a tree. Offcier Fadden made a call to DEC wildlife biologist Matt Merchant and wildlife technician Emily Carrollo for assistance in relocating the bear.

By this time a crowd had gathered and the school children happily gave the bear the name "Monsey the Bear."

DEC

ECO Jon Walraven kept the crowd clear as Officer Fadden, Merchant and Carrollo as the successfully tranquillized Monsey the Bear and relocated him to a "wilderness area in northern orange county."

