Three Cases of Measles Confirmed by Health Officials in Rockland County

Officials from the Rockland County Department of Health just recently made the announcement, that three cases of Measles have been confirmed in Rockland County. Health officials are now offering new warnings and information about Measles and precautions for citizens to take, in order to mitigate and prevent contraction of the dangerous illness.

Measles Cases Reported in Rockland County

The new report of Measles in Rockland County was confirmed by the Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH) just yesterday, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. In the official press release issued by the RCDOH, it states that a total of three (3) cases of Measles were recently confirmed, and that these cases were linked to international travel.

Get our free mobile app

Apparently the three cases were linked to international tourists visiting the county. In response, the residents who were exposed to these measles cases have been identified, notified, and are being closely monitored.

Measles Need to Know Information

Most of everyone who's anyone has heard of the disease of Measles before and knows that it's a dangerous illness but not everyone exactly what to expect if they were to catch a case of Measles.

For starters, Measles is considered the world’s most contagious diseases and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. According to the press release, about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected, and one infected person can spread the virus to up to 18 others.

Measles has actually also been on the rise in terms of reported cases globally, including in places like the United States, and Canada. Measles spreads through the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes, and international travel increases risks of Measles cases, like with these cases in Rockland County.

Signs of measles include fever, rash, cough, red or watery eyes, and a runny nose. Symptoms usually show up 10-12 days after exposure but can appear as early as 7 days or as late as 21 days. Initial symptoms are followed by a rash that starts on the face and moves downward. Those who believe they may have contracted Measles should call their doctor before going for medical care, and they will advise on how to proceed and how to not expose others.

Canva Canva loading...

While Measles, can cause great complications and they can be severe, it is very much preventable. In the official press release, Dr. Mary Leahy of the RCDOH, stated that the best way to combat Measles is through vaccination....

Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself and those around you, including infants, toddlers, and people with weakened immune systems. If you are unsure of your immunity, please get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Previous Stories: Illegal Daycare Discovered in Rockland County Following Death of Infant Child

Anyone seeking additional information, including case counts and resources, may visit the Rockland County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health measles webpages.

Newburgh Apartment Complex Fire Fire rages at the Newburgh Parr Valley Condominiums, where various fire departments battled the flames and the extreme Winter weather conditions with below zero (0) temperatures and wind chill factors. Gallery Credit: Middle Hope Fire Department via Facebook

The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York