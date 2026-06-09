Environmental advocacy groups and local elected officials are planning a rally in Peekskill at noon Tuesday to voice opposition to Enbridge's proposed Project Beacon natural gas pipeline expansion.

The protest happening at Pugsley Park on Main Street and is being organized by New York Communities for Change along with several regional environmental and climate-focused organizations.

According to organizers, Project Beacon would increase capacity along portions of Enbridge's existing Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline system, which delivers natural gas throughout the Northeast.

The project is currently in an early planning stage known as an "open season," during which Enbridge is seeking commitments from potential customers before moving forward with regulatory approvals and additional development.

At the end of May the company released a 2025 sustainability report.

"For the past 25 years, Enbridge has consistently provided updates to our stakeholders on operational and personal safety, efforts to mitigate and avoid environmental impacts, support for our people and communities, and overall corporate governance," said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Opponents of the proposal say the project resembles Enbridge's earlier Project Maple expansion plan, which faced significant opposition from environmental groups and local officials across New York and New England. Project Maple ultimately did not advance beyond the planning process.

Scheduled speakers at Tuesday's rally include New York State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, Tarrytown Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley, and Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson.

Organizers say the event is intended to raise awareness about the proposal and encourage elected officials and community members to participate in the discussion surrounding the project's potential impacts.

The Algonquin Gas Transmission system runs through portions of the Hudson Valley and is a major natural gas delivery network serving customers throughout the Northeast.