Police Rescue A Lost Bear Cub This Week

Police Rescue A Lost Bear Cub This Week

Trooper rescues wildlife/NYSP Facebook

New York State Police shared a 'bear-y' cute photo this week.

Thursday, New York State Police Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski (Troop D) got flagged down by a passerby on West Ava Road in Oneida County for something… unusual in the road.

W. Ava Road/Google Street View
loading...

Not a pothole. Not debris. A tiny bear cub.

The little guy created a brief “bear-ier” to traffic while wandering a bit too far from home. Sergeant Kosakowski quickly contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who responded and safely took over, working to reunite the cub with its mom

New York State Police Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski/NYSP Facebook
loading...

It’s a sweet ending, and it comes just after that now-viral baby bear rescue down in New Jersey, where a cub was also spotted in a not-so-great situation before being helped to safety.

Moral of the story? It’s cub season… and they wander.

🐾 Bear Safety Reminders:
• If you see a cub alone, don’t approach -mom is almost always nearby
Keep your distance and never try to feed or touch wildlife
• Slow down on rural roads, especially at dawn and dusk
• Secure trash and food if you live in a bear-active area
• If a bear is in a dangerous spot, call local authorities or environmental officials

Stay alert out there — you never know who might be crossing next.

JJ the Brown Bear Cub joins the Wild Safari in Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari is celebrating its newest arrival, a brown bear cub named JJ, born a little more than two months ago to mother Hollywood.

Now visible to guests, JJ and Hollywood are spending time together in their own dedicated habitat space among the park’s brown bears.

Gallery Credit: Dorney Public Relations

 

Filed Under: Animal Rescue, bear, Bear sightings, bears, New York State Police, New York Wildlife
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA