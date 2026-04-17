New York State Police shared a 'bear-y' cute photo this week.

Thursday, New York State Police Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski (Troop D) got flagged down by a passerby on West Ava Road in Oneida County for something… unusual in the road.

W. Ava Road/Google Street View W. Ava Road/Google Street View loading...

Not a pothole. Not debris. A tiny bear cub.

The little guy created a brief “bear-ier” to traffic while wandering a bit too far from home. Sergeant Kosakowski quickly contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who responded and safely took over, working to reunite the cub with its mom

New York State Police Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski/NYSP Facebook New York State Police Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski/NYSP Facebook loading...

It’s a sweet ending, and it comes just after that now-viral baby bear rescue down in New Jersey, where a cub was also spotted in a not-so-great situation before being helped to safety.

Moral of the story? It’s cub season… and they wander.

🐾 Bear Safety Reminders:

• If you see a cub alone, don’t approach -mom is almost always nearby

• Keep your distance and never try to feed or touch wildlife

• Slow down on rural roads, especially at dawn and dusk

• Secure trash and food if you live in a bear-active area

• If a bear is in a dangerous spot, call local authorities or environmental officials

Stay alert out there — you never know who might be crossing next.