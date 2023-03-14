Another New Chick-fil-A Could be Coming to Lower Hudson Valley

Are more Chick-fil-A locations popping up across the Hudson Valley soon?

Chick-fil-A announced their first Westchester location earlier in 2023, when the fast food chain said they planned on opening a restaurant at the intersection of Central Avenue and 10 Roxbury Drive in Yonkers. While some residents voiced concern over the impending traffic the new spot could create, others have wondered where in the Hudson Valley the chain planned on expanding to next?

Chick-fil-A already announced a new restaurant would be coming to the Chittenango service area, as part of the NYS Thruway's ongoing reconstruction and renovation of rest stops.

Another New Chik-fil-A in Westchester County?

LoHud is reporting that Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal to build a location at the old CVS property at Route 119/Tarrytown Road in Greenburgh. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, now all that lies ahead is a long review by multiple agencies near the planned location.

There is no time frame as of yet, if any of this is going to happen. Many still hope the chain expands to the Mid-Hudson area, potentially bringing the popular chicken restaurant to such locations as Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, or Middletown.

Could that be just the start? According to LoHud, the chain is also looking to open in Nanuet, which would be Rockland County's very first location.

As of now, the closest Chick-fil-As are in Danbury and Brookfield, CT, as well as Ramsey. NJ on Route 17. There is also one at Albany International Airport, and on the Thruway at the Iroquois Plaza.