Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State
Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A.
The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant.
Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York.
The news of the popular fast-food chain opening up near the Hudson Valley excited many. But at the same time, it's not as exciting as a real store, because you have to be driving on the New York State Thruway to stop at one.
In February 2022, Hudson Valley Post reported better news. Chick-fil-A was working with officials in the Hudson Valley to open up its first location in the Hudson Valley.
Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store In Westchester County, New York
Chick-fil-A announced plans to open up a store on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. Chick-fil-A hopes to demolish a closed bank on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers and turn it into a stand-alone store.
But, before the company could start building they must get approval. Officials from Yonkers reviewed Chick-fil-A's application and the application approval hit some snags.
Yonkers, New York Chick-Fil-A Approved
On Wednesday, the City of Yonkers planning board officially approved Chick-Fil-A to open up a restaurant at a site located at 2205 Central Park Avenue and 10 Roxbury Drive.
The restaurant was "approved with conditions," according to the planning board. Officials did not release the conditions.
It's unclear when the Yonkers locations will open. Until it opens, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramaus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ, according to Chick-fil-A's website.