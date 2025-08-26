A tragic accident has lead to the death of a Amish boy in New York state, according to officials. The incident happened Wednesday on a farm, according to KKTV 11.

According to a 2022 study by the Northeast Agriculture Fatality Report, the national fatality rate for farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers was 17.5 full-time equivalents per 100,000 workers. In comparison to the all-worker fatal injury rate of 3.6 FTE, this is almost five times greater than the all-worker fatal injury rate.

Farming Accident Leads to Death Of Amish Boy In New York State

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to a farm in DeKalb, New York Wednesday. KKTV reports that a 12-year-old Amish boy operating a "horse-drawn piece of equipment to disc a field when the accident took place".

The boy was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene, says authorities. Officials continue to investigate the incident.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested Stemming From Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.

How to Share the Road with an Amish Horse and Buggy Safely traveling in a community with an Amish population is a matter of remembering a few, quick tips to avoid a collision with a horse and buggy. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Yet Another Amish Buggy Crash In New York State Leads To Injuries

WWNY reports that a car collided with a horse-drawn Amish buggy on County Route 54 in the town of Clayton, New York. The crash happened occurred during the morning hours, as deputies say the 38-year-old driver from Chaumont hit the back of the buggy.

Two Amish people were thrown from the buggy, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the car was ticketed. Sadly, WWNY reports that the horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Unfortunately, the ultra-Orthodox Amish world and the modern world can come in close proximity on the back roads of the state, resulting in fatal accidents. Amish are especially vulnerable in these situations due to not having the safety protocols that modern vehicles provide.