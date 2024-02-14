Truck Collides With Amish Horse and Buggy in New York State

A crash involving a truck and a horse and buggy in New York state has lead to injuries, says officials. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on a main state route, when the horse became frightened and ran in front of the oncoming vehicle in the town of Barrington..

Cases of cars or trucks hitting Amish buggies are not that uncommon in New York. In February 2023, an upstate driver was operating a vehicle at more than twice the legal limit when he struck the Amish family, says the Post Standard.

How Many Amish Live in NY State?

There are many Amish settlements scattered across New York state, Pennsylvania, and parts of the American Midwest. According to the numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish people living in the state, as of 2020.

New York ranks fourth overall in the nation for Amish citizens.

Horse and Buggy Struck in New York State

Finger Lakes 1 says that a truck hit a horse and buggy carrying four juveniles Tuesday afternoon in Yates County. Police say the crash happened at an of State Route 14A in the town of Barrington, NY.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office that the buggy was traveling eastbound, when the horse became "spooked" and ran in front of the truck trvaeling south.

WETM says that EMS treated the four juveniles, with two of the juveniles being released to their parents. Sources say the other two were taken to hospitals to treat their injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the horse.