Wanted Alabama Fugitive Found and Arrested in Westchester County

Today is the first day of October but the New Rochelle Police Department put a prominent stamp on the end of the month of September. That metaphorical stamp came with the recent discovery and arrest of a wanted fugitive from the state of Alabama.

Fugitive Apprehension Details

The incident in question reportedly took place on September 25, 2024. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the FBI's safe Streets Task Force received information that the wanted fugitive identified as 25-year old, Nana K Gyapong, was in the New Rochelle area.

With that information, New Rochelle Police were contacted and responded to the area of Nardozzi Place in New Rochelle. Once there, New Rochelle located a vehicle parked in the LA Fitness parking lot and soon after successfully arrested Gyapong.

The press release also states that Gyapong is originally from McLeansville North Carolina but that the warrant for their arrest was issued out of Jefferson County, Alabama. Gyapong had a full extradition warrant out for their arrest due to facing two counts of Human Trafficking 1st Degree which is a felony.

Alabama and Human Trafficking Laws

The United States Department of Justice defines human trafficking as...

"a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex acts. The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological..."

With that definition, it's rather obvious to see why this crime is such a serious offense to be accused of. What you may not know however is that the state of Alabama just early this year passed legislation making it that Alabama is the last sate you'd want to be in if your slapped with a charge or charges for human trafficking.

Back in April, Alabama Governor signed House Bill 42, also known as The Sound of Freedom Act into law. This act effectively made the states anti human trafficking law the toughest and strictest throughout America.

The new law would successfully raise the penalty for first-degree human trafficking to a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment when the victim was a minor. After the bill was signed into law, Governor Ivey stated that...

Human trafficking of minors is one of the most heinous and heart-wrenching crimes in America, and because the most defenseless among us are the victims, those found guilty should face the harshest penalties.

Prior to the legislation being signed into law, the charge of human trafficking in the 1st degree if one were found guilty would carry a penalty of a minimum 10 years behind bars with the potential to serve up to 99 years or even life.

The arrest and expected extradition of Gyapong now comes at an incredibly ironic time because the Sound of Freedom Act officially takes effect today October 1, 2024.

