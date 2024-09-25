In recent years numerous states across America including New York have made incredible strides in reference to the decriminalization and even legalization of marijuana and marijuana products.

Simply put, the Pot World is a BOOMING economy right now with new shops and dispensaries opening frequently, there are seemingly new advertisements and sponsorships for marijuana everyday and depending on where you live you can't walk through a parking lot en route to going grocery shopping without catching a whiff of someone, somewhere sparking up some loud.

Even with these strides made with marijuana, law enforcement has still been quiet active in regards to making marijuana related arrests. These incidents in many cases have been in reference to smoke shops, some of them local in the Hudson Valley, operating without license. Others have been the old fashioned just selling pot illegally.

Traffic Stop Leads to Investigation and Major Discovery in Westchester

This brings us to present day where the New York State Police just released information regarding recent arrests in Westchester where a couple of suspects were arrested while in possession of a truly astonishing amount of cannabis.

On Friday September 20, 2024, State Police Officers from Troop T- Thruway conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in the town of Mamaroneck after a vehicle was reportedly caught speeding in a work zone.

After successfully stopping said vehicle, officers approached and were able to identify the vehicles two occupants. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year old Kadeem R. Kennedy of Connecticut and the passenger was identified as Terrance M. Jackson of North Carolina.

In the press release provided by the New York State Police, the first thing that caught the officers attention during their investigation was the sight of brass knuckles on the passenger side floor of the vehicle. In addition, officers also questioned both suspects to which they received conflicting stories.

Officers on the scene then began a probable cause search of the suspects vehicle where they found not some, not just little but A LOT of pot.

Look at All That Green

In their search the officers discovered numerous duffle bags located in both the backseat and trunk of the vehicle. After collecting the bags, officers searched their contents where they found each one was stuffed with illegal cannabis.

In total officers seized approximately 106 lbs, that's 106 POUNDS of marijuana. Needless to say, both Kennedy and Jackson were placed under arrest and charged with numerous crimes.

Both Kennedy and Jackson after their arrests were processed and transported to the town of Mamaroneck Court for arraignment. They face the charges of Criminal Possession of Cannabis 1st degree (felony) and Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th degree (misdemeanor).

The potential penalty for the felony possession of cannabis charge can vary depending on whether or not the suspects have a prior criminal record. If convicted the suspects could serve as much as 15 years behind bars, with a minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years or 7 years.

There may also be a financial penalty if convicted, where both suspects may be fined to the tune of $15,000. In addition, if the suspects serve prison time they may still be obligated to serve a term of post-release supervision.

