Accident at Busy Putnam County Intersection Draws Concern from Locals

Emergency services from across Putnam County were called to the scene of a major three (3) vehicle accident in Mahopac on Wednesday evening. The accident occurred at a rather notorious intersection, where accidents are not necessarily uncommon and community members are now expressing that something should or needs to be done to mitigate the problems seen at said intersection.

Three Vehicle Accident in Mahopac

The accident in question occurred yesterday evening, Wednesday June 18, 2025 at the intersection of Frances Kiernan PL, Route 6 and Crane RD. Law enforcement as well as emergency personnel were dispatched to the area at approximately 18:48, or 6:48pm for those unfamiliar with military time.

Some information regarding the accident was released by the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department to both their website as well as their Facebook page. In addition to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, Mahopac Volunteer Ambulance personnel, the Carmel Police Department and Carmel Volunteer Ambulance were also dispatched to the scene.

While the information released was not specific about what caused the accident to occur in the first place, it did reveal that two individuals were at the very least taken to Putnam Hospital for evaluation. In addition, two of the three vehicles involved needed to be towed away from the scene.

Intersection Change

After news of the accident was shared by the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department to their Facebook page, it quickly gained a number of reactions and it also drew some rather note worthy responses from individuals online familiar with that specific intersection in the community.

Of the individuals who left comments under the post, many of them expressed worry and concern for those involved in the accident, however these individuals also lamented the fact that this intersection has seen its fair share of accidents in the past and that it is rather dangerous.

It was also stated by multiple individuals that a change needs or should be made to the intersection. The suggested change most mentioned was the addition of a new traffic light to filter traffic at the 4-way intersection. Another suggestion mentioned by one individual was the possibility of a roundabout being constructed.

The consensus overall was blatantly clear though and it is that something needs to be done to try to prevent, curb or at the very least limit the number of accidents that have been occurring at the infamous intersection.

