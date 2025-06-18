Connecticut Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop Arrest in Putnam County

You can put another one on the board for members of the New York State Police as once again, a recent traffic stop made by some State Troopers led to an arrest. This recent arrest continues what seems like a never ending run of traffic stops made by State Police that have resulted in arrest(s).

Connecticut Man Stopped in Southeast

This recent incident occurred over the weekend during the early morning hours on Father's Day this past Sunday, June 15, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 3:27am when members of the State Police from the Brewster barracks conducted this traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped was a 2018 Audi traveling westbound on Danbury Road in the Town of Southeast. Troopers stopped the vehicle for what was called "multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law".

At the time of the stop, the only occupant of the vehicle was the driver who was identified as 42-year old, Jose A. Gonzalez, of Brookfield, Connecticut. Troopers also questioned Gonzalez during the stop and observed he showed signs of impairment. Troopers would then conduct a field sobriety test of Gonzalez, which he subsequently failed.

Following the failed field sobriety test, Troopers conducted a search of Gonzalez's vehicle. That search would result in Troopers discovering approximately 12.2 grams of cocaine. The two-for-one of the failed sobriety test as well as the cocaine discovery resulted in Gonzalez being placed under arrest.

Charges Against

Gonzalez was officially charged with the felony crime of Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the 4th Degree, as well as two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs. This was also marked as Gonzalez's first time offense for driving while impaired.

Gonzalez was later arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court but was then released under his own recognizance. Gonzalez is scheduled to be reappear back in court on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 by 9:30am.

