Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered.

Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.

We can't put this article together without including Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY. After all, they were voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Best 2022, and also named One of New York's Best Burgers! So let's take a look at 7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots.

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Ben's Fresh

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis as mentioned, one of the best burgers in all of New York state and a Hudson Valley Battle of the Best 2022 winner for Best Burger, making it a must visit spot. Maybe try the Ben's 10 Ultimate Burger with 10 fresh beef patties, 10 slices of cheese, and 10 pieces of bacon! 😯

The Hopewell Inn

The Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction took me by surprise, as it was one of my old hangouts from years ago, and it is one of the Top 5 Dive Bars in the Hudson Valley. I used to just drink at Hopewell Inn, so I never even thought of the fact that they would be known for their cheeseburgers but apparently they are. They serve up 90% lean beef burgers with choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack and habanero cheese with bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato and onion with special sauce on a brioche roll. Yes please!

Tavern 23

Tavern 23 in Poughkeepsie is a popular area spot known for great food and drinks. The Tavern Burger is a favorite, 1/2 pound burger topped with cheese and all the fixin's.

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie is an "Irish Pub with Mexican Grub", and they are also known for their great cheeseburgers. Many burger options including the Mexicali Burger: burger with melted cheddar jack, avocado, spicy chorizo with fresh salsa on a brioche bun.

Five Guys

Five Guys has locations all over the Hudson Valley. The fast food burger chain is a very popular favorite, known for having great cheeseburgers. My go-to is a bacon cheeseburger with bbq sauce and mayo. Try it, trust me!

Hoagie Barmichaels

Hoagie Barmichaels is a sports bar in New Windsor, known for great cheeseburgers. One reviewer wrote, "GREAT burger and fries. Fresh, thick and juicy"

21 Burgers & Wings

21 Burgers & Wings in Wappingers Falls serves up great cheeseburgers, and that's obvious. The name says it all as they offer 21 different types of wings and burgers. Maybe give the New York Pizza Burger a try: burger with homemade marinara sauce on a garlic butter toasted bun, with fresh mozzarella, peperoni and parmesan.

Well there's 7 great Hudson Valley cheeseburger spots to check out. You can thank us later.