Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, and if you don't have plans yet for Feb. 14, we have some suggestions. We've got 5 of the best Hudson Valley Valentine's Day date ideas.

Top 5 Hudson Valley Valentine's Day Date Ideas

5. Axe Throwing

Nothing says lovin' like a little competitive axe throwing with your significant other. At least that's what some people think as axe throwing seems to be a popular thing to do for the occasion. Check out Saxon Hall- Axes and Ales in Newburgh or District Social in Beacon for all your axe throwing fun.

4. Roller Skating

Roller skating has been around forever, and has always been considered a romantic date activity. Check out Hyde Park Roller Magic or Wood'n Wheel Family Fun Center in Ulster Park

3. Hiking

Taking a scenic hike is a great way to unwind with your significant other on Valentine's Day. Check out the 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley.

2. Get Take Out and Stay Home

Order up take out from a nearby place on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats or whatever app you use, or pick up some food and cook at home. One suggestion, if you happen to be in the Poughkeepsie area and love seafood like I do, would be to visit Four Maples Fish Market who will be running Valentine's Day specials for the day. You can make your loved one a fresh seafood dinner. and set the mood at home. Light candles, watch a romantic movie together, and see where the night takes you.

1. Dinner Out

The most popular Hudson Valley Valentine's Day date idea no surprise is a nice dinner out. So many great restaurants all over the Hudson Valley, there is no shortage of options. Some suggested spots in the Hudson Valley that do specials for Valentine's Day include Mahoney's, The Grandview, Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, Ship Lantern Inn, and Revel 32. Revel 32 is doing a special Murder Mystery Cocktail Party on Feb. 11 with the theme of a 1920's Mafia Marriage! So many great options to choose from.

